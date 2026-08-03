7 fishermen rescued as boat capsizes

The boat sank into the sea, but all crew members managed to survive by jumping into the water and clinging to a nearby trawler. The vessel, owned by Sugirthan from the Tharuvaikulam fishing village near Thoothukudi, had set sail two days ago with seven fishermen on board.

According to local sources, while they were casting their nets in the waters between Punnakayal and Tiruchendur, sudden violent winds hit the area, causing the country craft to lose balance. Seeing the boat go under, Sugirthan and six other crew members jumped into the ocean.

Fishermen on a mechanised boat operating nearby spotted them and pulled all seven safely aboard. CSG police have registered a case.