7 fake soft drink-making units sealed in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The food safety officials sealed seven soft drinks making units in Tiruchy for using duplicate labels of noted soft drinks manufacturers on Tuesday late hours. Based on a tip-off that noted soft drinks were being duplicated, the food safety officials headed by the nodal officer Dr R Ramesh Babu conducted surprise raids in the soft drinks-making units across the district. Seven units made soft drinks with duplicate labels of noted national and international manufacturers. Subsequently, the team seized 12,370 filled bottles worth Rs 1.11 lakh and 3,298 empty bottles. The team also took the samples of the drinks and sent them for the lab test. All seven units were sealed. Dr Ramesh Babu appealed to the people to pass on the information to the food safety department if they found similar incidents.