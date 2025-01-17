7 Bangladesh nationals held for illegal stay in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: The police arrested seven Bangladesh nationals for illegal stay in Tirupur, on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the Tirupur city police conducted inspections and nabbed seven Bangladesh nationals employed in a textile firm at Bhavani Nagar on Kongu Main Road.

Posing as migrant workers from West Bengal, they have been working here for over one year. The illegal immigrants failed to furnish any proper documents.

Police identified them as Shajahan (22), Mukthar (50), Nooravi Brahmanick (40), Imran Hussain (40), Kabeer Hussain (35), Rafikul Islam (30), Rabani Mandal (35).

They were produced in court and taken to be lodged at Puzhal Central Prison. Further inquiry is on to crack down on similar others staying illegally in the district.