69-year-old Tamil Nadu man posed as tour guide, teacher, yoga instructor to dupe over 300 hotels: Police

How was he caught?

The latest case was registered after the Hyatt Hotel in Raipur alleged that John checked in on June 25 and left on June 27 without completing the checkout process. Police said he failed to pay an outstanding bill of Rs 63,755 and allegedly took away a laptop worth around Rs 1.48 lakh that had been provided to him on request.

Following a complaint from the hotel, the Telibandha Police and the Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit analysed the documents and mobile numbers provided by the accused, eventually tracing him to Bhubaneswar, where he was arrested.

Later, the laptop was also recovered.