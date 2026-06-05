68-year low halts release from Vaigai dam for Kharif

Even after two weeks of the commencement of the southwest monsoon this year, not a single spell of rain has been recorded in the catchment areas, and the reservoir remains dry without any inflow. Consequently, the release of water for the first crop irrigation has become highly uncertain. Around 45,041 acres of agricultural land in Madurai and Dindigul that depend entirely on the Vaigai dam are now facing the prospect of losing irrigation facilities.

Only if the southwest monsoon intensifies in Kerala and the Western Ghats, leading to a substantial increase in inflow into the dam, can water be released for irrigation. At the same time, meteorologists have already warned that the southwest monsoon may not be adequate this year due to the impact of an exceptionally severe “Super El Niño”, described as the worst in the past 150 years. As a result, farmers in the region remain deeply worried over whether the expected monsoon will support cultivation or force them to abandon agriculture.