6,695 students to receive scholarship under NMMS in Tamil Nadu

Of the 6,695 students who cleared the examination, 659 students were from Tirunelveli. This was followed by Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari with 424 and 409 students clearing the exam, respectively. Toeing them were Thoothukudi (391), Salem (355), Erode and Madurai (each 342), and Coimbatore (285). As per the data released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), 150 Class 8 students from Chennai cleared the NMMS examination.

The DGE data also listed the category-wise data on the number of students clearing the exam. From the general category, 2,075 cleared the exam, from BC 1,774, from BCM 234, from MBC 1,339, from SC 1,005, from SCA 201 and from ST 67.