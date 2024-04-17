6.68 hectares of forest destroyed from 2015 to 2020: Poovulagin Nanbargal

CHENNAI: Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organization, has alleged that more than 6.68 hectares of forests were removed during the BJP regime from 2015 to 2020.

In a statement, the organization cited a study conducted by Utility Bidder in London and said that 6,68,400 hectares of forests have been destroyed, an area that is 4.5 times more than Delhi.

"Another report released by World Resource Institute (WRI) says that the BJP government destroyed 36 per cent more dense forest area between 2014 and 2018 than destruction during the UPA government in 2009-2013. The government has deviated from a people-centric approach to an industry-centric technocratic approach," the statement said.

Between 2015 and 2020, Brazil destroyed close to 17 lakh hectares of forest. India was the second largest destroyer of forests during the period.

The statement pointed out the BJP government reduced the time limit for issuing environmental clearances to corporate projects to 170 days from earlier 600 days.

The amount of forests that were destroyed without environmental impact assessment (EIA) and public hearing is huge.

"In August 2014, the government reduced the number of independent members in the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) to 3 from 15. This paved the way for the government's intervention in taking decisions. Out of 687 projects that applied for NBWL from 2014 to 2019, clearances for 682 projects were given. During the UPA-2 period, only 260 projects were cleared out of 328 projects," Poovulagin Nanbargal added.

The organization has alleged that the government had diluted the Forest Conservation Act by making amendments.