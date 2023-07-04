65-yr-old arrested for misbehaving with women at orphanage

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old man who allegedly misbehaved with the women in his orphanage was arrested by the police in Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday. The district collector also ordered to seal the orphanage since it was constructed by encroaching the water body.

The accused Veeramani of Thiruporur had been running the orphanage in Panakatupakkam on OMR for last 24 years. Police said there were 55 people in the orphanage 'Anbagam' and Veeramani was taking care of them.

Recently, a woman who was in the orphanage posted on social media that Veeramani sexually abused her. She sought government's intervention to take action against him and save the other women who are admitted there.

Following this, Chengalpattu district collector ordered RDO to inquire regarding the issue. The Revenue officials who went to the orphanage held inquiries and they confirmed that Veeramani had misbehaved with the women who are admitted there.

Subsequently on Tuesday, the Revenue officials along with the police arrested Veeramani and he was taken to the Thiruporur police station. The District collector A.R Rahul Nadh and Superintendent Of Police V V Sai Praneeth visited the Orphanage and held inquiries.

The officials found that the orphanage was constructed by encroaching the waterbody and government land and the collector ordered the revenue officials to seal the building. The 55 people who were staying in the orphanage were shifted to various government homes in the district.