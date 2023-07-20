65-year-old woman found dead with severe cut injuries on neck in Karur

TIRUCHY: A 65-year-old woman was found dead with cut injuries on the neck in Karur on Wednesday. It is said, Kanniyammal, a resident from Goundanur near Karur had gone to a farm on Wednesday early hours but failed to return even after a long time.

Subsequently, the relatives went in search of her at several places. One of her relatives found the body beneath a neem tree with severe cut injuries on the neck.

Soon they passed on the information to the Chindamanipatti police who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Karur GH. A case was registered and investigations are on.