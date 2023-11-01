642 DPCs continue to function in Delta, says R Sakkarapani

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R Sakkarapani on Wednesday said that 642 direct paddy procurement centres (DPCs) are continuing to function in Cauvery Delta zone.

In response to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss, the state minister said, "238 direct paddy procurement centres in Thanjavur, 280 centres in Tiruvarur, 107 in Nagapattinam, 17 in Mayiladuthurai continues to function."

Further, the minister said that the chief minister had approved opening of 3,504 direct procurement centres across the state this year and works are underway of opening new centres.

"A target has been set to procure 58 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this year. Last year, 43 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured. There is no truth behind the news that direct procurement of paddy has been stopped without any prior announcement in Delta, " he detailed.

Earlier in the day, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss slammed the state government for closed paddy procurement centres and said that even as paddy harvesting is nearing completion in Delta zone, direct procurement has been stopped without any prior announcement.

"The state government should resume direct procurement in the Delta zone and help farmers to celebrate Deepavali festival, " Anbumani added.