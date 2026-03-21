64-yr-old man arrested under Pocso Act in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen was arrested under the Pocso Act in Tiruchy on Saturday for sexually harassing a seven-year-old girl. Gomatheeswaran (64), a resident of Teppakulam Vannarapettai in Tiruchy, was working as a watchman in an apartment. Upon seeing the girl playing alone in the corridor, Gomatheeswaran had reportedly sexually abused her. Soon, the girl passed on the information to her parents.