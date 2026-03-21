Tamil Nadu

64-yr-old man arrested under Pocso Act in Tiruchy

Upon seeing the girl playing alone in the corridor, Gomatheeswaran had reportedly sexually abused her
Representative image for arrest under Pocso
Representative image for arrest under Pocso
Updated on

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen was arrested under the Pocso Act in Tiruchy on Saturday for sexually harassing a seven-year-old girl. Gomatheeswaran (64), a resident of Teppakulam Vannarapettai in Tiruchy, was working as a watchman in an apartment. Upon seeing the girl playing alone in the corridor, Gomatheeswaran had reportedly sexually abused her. Soon, the girl passed on the information to her parents.

Upon seeing the girl playing alone in the corridor, Gomatheeswaran had reportedly sexually abused her. Soon, the girl passed on the information to her parents.

The parents lodged a complaint with the Srirangam All Women Police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Gomatheeswaran under various sections, including the Pocso Act and conducted an investigation, which found that the complaint was genuine. Subsequently, the police arrested him.

Tiruchy
POCSO act arrest
64-yr-old man

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