64-yr-old man arrested under Pocso Act in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen was arrested under the Pocso Act in Tiruchy on Saturday for sexually harassing a seven-year-old girl. Gomatheeswaran (64), a resident of Teppakulam Vannarapettai in Tiruchy, was working as a watchman in an apartment. Upon seeing the girl playing alone in the corridor, Gomatheeswaran had reportedly sexually abused her. Soon, the girl passed on the information to her parents.
Upon seeing the girl playing alone in the corridor, Gomatheeswaran had reportedly sexually abused her. Soon, the girl passed on the information to her parents.
The parents lodged a complaint with the Srirangam All Women Police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Gomatheeswaran under various sections, including the Pocso Act and conducted an investigation, which found that the complaint was genuine. Subsequently, the police arrested him.