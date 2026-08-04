63-yr-old falls in temple ember pit in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 63-year-old man suffered burn injuries after he slipped and fell into a fire pit during the fire walk ritual at a temple in Mappedu in Tiruvallur on Sunday (August 2) night.
The devotee was Gopalakrishnan, a retired private-sector employee who had come to his native village for the annual festival. Eyewitnesses said he lost his footing while crossing the ember pit.
Officers on security duty and other devotees immediately pulled him out. He sustained burns on both shoulders and was administered first aid at a private hospital in the area.
He was later moved to a government hospital for further care. Doctors said his condition is stable and he remains under observation. Mappedu police are investigating.