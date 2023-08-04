63-yr-old cancer-free after RAS surgery

CHENNAI: A 63-year-old male diagnosed with prostate cancer underwent a robot-assisted surgery (RAS) and was discharged cancer-free within a week at a private hospital in the city. The successful procedure was performed on the elderly patient from Villupuram, Tamil Nadu at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology.

The patient had complaints of slow urine flow and increased serum PSA levels, which is a blood test that measures and confirms the presence of prostate cancer. Upon being admitted at AINU, a biopsy was performed confirming the diagnosis and leading to the recommendation of a robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy by the hospital’s expert team of specialists. The biopsy report was obtained, revealing no signs of cancer spread.

Dr Arun Kumar B, MD of Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, said “This outcome is a testament to the effectiveness of our precision-based robot-assisted surgeries in treating prostate cancer and preventing its progression. Timely diagnosis, guidance from experts and treatment in specialised centres can help cure prostate cancer.”