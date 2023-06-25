6.10L SC/ST students apply for pre-matric scholarship

CHENNAI: Over 6.10 lakh students of Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) communities in classes 9 and 10 have applied for pre-matric scholarship this year, with northern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, witnessing highest number of applications.

According to the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, the pre-matric scholarship for students of classes 9 and 10 has a 60 per cent share by the Union government and the rest by the State government. For availing of the scholarship, the student’s parent’s income must be less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum for both SC and ST communities.

In TN, as per the application received till June 7, as many as 6.10 lakh students have applied for monetary aid. The highest numbers were recorded in Villupuram, with over 25,000 applications, followed by Cuddalore at 21,000, and Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Vellore, with over 19,000 applications.

In the case of Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, official data states the number of applications received has exceeded 25,000. The lowest number of applications has been from Kanniyakumari district.

Speaking to DT Next, T Anand, director of Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, said, “We have received 6.10 lakh applications from students of both SC and ST communities, including applications from students belonging to SC (Christian). The funds depending upon different factors, will be credited to the student’s bank accounts.”

An official with the Directorate of Tribal Welfare confirmed that 14,500 ST students have applied for the pre-matric scholarship., “We have already begun releasing funds. Salem and Namakkal recorded the highest number of applications with over 2,500,” he said.

The scholarship funds will vary if the student is a day scholar or hosteller. Meanwhile, the deadline for applying for the scholarship has been extended to June 30.