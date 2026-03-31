61 from Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy clear TNPSC Group-I mains

The academy, run by the Manidhanaeyam Trust founded by Saidai S Duraisamy, provides free coaching to students from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Candidates who appeared this year came from different categories. These include former trainees who are now working in government jobs after clearing other examinations, candidates who had missed success in the mains and interview stages in previous years, and those who underwent training through the academy's online platform. Of the 636 candidates who wrote the mains examination, 61 candidates, including 37 men and 24 women, have cleared it.