61 from Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy clear TNPSC Group-I mains

CHENNAI: As many as 61 candidates trained by the Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy in the city have cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group-I Main Examination for 2025–26.
The academy, run by the Manidhanaeyam Trust founded by Saidai S Duraisamy, provides free coaching to students from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
Candidates who appeared this year came from different categories. These include former trainees who are now working in government jobs after clearing other examinations, candidates who had missed success in the mains and interview stages in previous years, and those who underwent training through the academy's online platform. Of the 636 candidates who wrote the mains examination, 61 candidates, including 37 men and 24 women, have cleared it.
According to a release, the academy conducted free test series both in person and online. Based on the needs of students, special training was provided for those appearing for the mains, with a focus on improving memory skills and handwriting.
Mock written examinations were also conducted to help the candidates prepare for the competitive examinations. All 636 candidates who appeared for the mains were given an incentive of Rs 10,000 each. The academy will also conduct free mock interview training for candidates who have cleared the mains. The training will be handled by serving and retired civil servants and subject experts, and will include guidance and study material for the interview stage, the statement added.