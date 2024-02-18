60,567 vacancies in govt dept filled from May 2021, TN govt clarifies

CHENNAI: Clarifying the 'numbers' on the government jobs, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday said 60,567 people have been appointed in various government departments during the Stalin-led DMK government.

Reiterating the Chief Minister's message, the Tamil Nadu government in a statement said, "In total, 60,567 people have been appointed in various government jobs during this three-year period (2021 May 7 to January 2024). In terms of department-wise appointments, 5,981 posts in the Judiciary, 1,847 posts in school education, 2,996 posts in the revenue administration, 4,286 posts in the health and family welfare, 857 posts in the rural development and panchayat raj, 1,300 posts in the higher education and 15,442 posts in police, municipal administration, agriculture, social welfare departments (total number is 32,709) were filled following the procedures of respective departments till January 2024.

Apart from this, through TNPSC, TRB, MRB, and TNUSRB 27,858 posts were filled till January 2024."

Further, the State government informed that it has made it possible for the youth of Tamil Nadu to create employment opportunities in Indian companies and MNCs through the MoUs executed in Global Investors Meet 2024.