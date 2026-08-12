6,016-kg meth haul: NIA raids multiple locations in Chennai, Madurai

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at several locations in Chennai and Madurai and in Mizoram as part of its probe into the seizure of 6,016.87 kg of methamphetamine from a Myanmar-flagged vessel in the Andaman Sea in November 2024.
Indian Coast Guard (ICG), on November 25, 2024, apprehended a Myanmarese fishing boat 'Soe Wai Yan Htoo', carrying over 5,500 kg of methamphetamine, which is the biggest ever haul in the history of the ICG. Six Myanmarese nationals onboard the vessel were apprehended.
NIA registered a case to investigate the wider network allegedly involved in trafficking the massive consignment, and on Wednesday NIA teams conducted searches at eight locations in Tamil Nadu. Sources said that searches were also conducted in Mizoram.
In Chennai, searches were held at Washermenpet, Tirumulliavoyal and Porur. In Madurai, NIA officials searched a residence in Jai Bharat City in Avaniyapuram, Madurai.
A team led by NIA Inspector Akash searched the house of Balamurugan, a native of Perungudi, who is reportedly running a business in Manipur. The search, which lasted for more than an hour, was conducted when Balamurugan was not at home. His wife, Murugeswari, was questioned.
According to NIA officials, no documents were seized during the search.