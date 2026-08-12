6,016-kg meth haul: NIA raids multiple locations in Chennai, Madurai

Indian Coast Guard (ICG), on November 25, 2024, apprehended a Myanmarese fishing boat 'Soe Wai Yan Htoo', carrying over 5,500 kg of methamphetamine, which is the biggest ever haul in the history of the ICG. Six Myanmarese nationals onboard the vessel were apprehended.

NIA registered a case to investigate the wider network allegedly involved in trafficking the massive consignment, and on Wednesday NIA teams conducted searches at eight locations in Tamil Nadu. Sources said that searches were also conducted in Mizoram.