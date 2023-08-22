60,000 students more to benefit from Chennai in breakfast scheme

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin would expand the breakfast scheme for classes 1-5 on August 25, 60,000 more students in Chennai would benefit from this scheme.

The scheme was introduced in all government primary schools in TN corporations under phase one. After the expansion, all primary school students in the State would benefit.

Accordingly, the expansion will see an increase in the number of beneficiaries from 5,220 students of 38 schools to 65,030 of 358 schools. To ensure a smooth implementation of the expansion, 35 kitchens would be set up at 15 zones and newly-brought vehicles would ply through 53 routes. Amma canteen workers are being entrusted with the responsibility of cooking.

A corporation official, while speaking about the expansion, said Khichdi will be served with Sambar every Tuesday and Thursday, and said sweet that was served on Fridays would be off the menu, according to Maalaimalar.