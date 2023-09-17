6,000 teachers to undergo training in skill development

CHENNAI: Comprehensive training programmes are being offered to equip both primary and middle school heads and teachers with the knowledge and skills necessary for their roles.



Approximately 6,000 teachers from primary and middle schools across the State are expected to benefit from this initiative, with a total budget allocation of around Rs 10 crore.

The training programme is designed to enhance headteachers' managerial and pedagogical capabilities.

The primary trainers for this programme are selected from a list of senior teachers, and they will receive specialised training (master trainer training) for the same.

This programme is currently underway and has been scheduled for a duration of 2 days. It is being conducted in collaboration with Azim Premji University and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Additionally, this initiative aims to address the need for specialised training among headteachers in primary and middle schools with a particular focus on enhancing their knowledge and skills to effectively manage their responsibilities.

The event is scheduled to take place on two consecutive days -- September 20 and 21. Following that, there will be another event on October 3 and 4. Accommodation and food are to be provided for participants of the training, stated the circular.

Middle school headmasters have been provided with the necessary information and instructions to attend training on specified dates without any disruptions. They are excused from their regular duties to participate in the training, under the guidance of District Educational Officers, who oversee the release of all headmasters in the district for training purposes.