600 TN govt school hostels to be revamped with new sports equipment

CHENNAI: In an initiative to equip students of backward communities in sports, more than 600 BC, MBC, and DNC government school hostels across Tamil Nadu will be revamped with the latest sports equipment used for various disciplines.

A senior official said that more than 600 government school hostels will get the sports equipment. Stating that existing play materials available in the hostels were outdated, he said, “The initiative will help the students to engage in physical sports activities as per their choice.”

Pointing out that sports equipment for more than ten sports disciplines will be supplied for the hostels according to the requirement, he said the equipment includes cricket bats (Kashmir Willow), volleyball with synthetic waterproof stitched, shuttle bats (rocket metal), volleyball nets (standard size made up on nylon), tennis balls and football among others.

In addition, the latest carrom boards and chess boards will also be available in the hostels, he added.

Stating that a tender has already been floated for the supply of sports equipment to the hostels, the senior official said, “The new sports material will be available from the new academic year for the students.” He further said the students will have to give their identity cards to access the sports materials of their choice.