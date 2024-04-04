600 litres arrack seized from Nagai house; owner on run

TIRUCHY: Nagapattinam police seized 600 litres of illicit arrack filled in polythene sachets and stocked at a house on Wednesday and arrested one person and are searching for the house owner.

It is said, the Nagapattinam police on Tuesday night received an information that a huge quantity of illicit arrack has been smuggled from Karaikal to Pappakovil in Nagapattinam and so a special team was formed and they monitored the particular village and found that the arrack was stocked at a house and soon, they rushed to the house and conducted a raid in which, they were surprised to see a large quantity of arrack in sachets were kept in the house.

On seeing the police, the inmates in the house attempted to escape but the police secured one person who has been identified as Palani (39) from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district and later the police arrested him.

Subsequently, they seized the entire stock of the spurious spirit which was around 600 litres worth Rs 5 lakh. They also seized the equipment used for sealing the sachets. The police are also searching for the house owner.

In the initial investigation it was found that the illicit arrack was stocked for the distribution during the election season.