60-yr-old Krishnagiri man kills octogenarian father, sister over property row

COIMBATORE: A 60-year-old man has been arrested for hacking to death his octogenarian father and sister, in public view, over a property dispute in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

The deceased, Varadhan (80), a farmer and his daughter Manavalli (55) of Kottukarampatti near Uthangarai were d in front of the Village Administrative Office (VAO) around 11am, when his elder son Lava Krishnan (60) broke into a quarrel with them.

Suddenly, he took out a sickle and hacked them to death in public view and fled away. On receiving information, a police team led by Krishnagiri SP Thangadurai visited the scene of crime and sent the bodies of the deceased for a post mortem at Uthangarai GH.

Meanwhile, Lava Krishnan surrendered before police at the Singarapettai station. Enquiries by police revealed that Varadhan had three sons and two daughters. The murder was an outcome of a dispute over dividing his 2.5 acre of land owned by Varadhan.