60-year-old woman's throat slit for one-gram gold nose stud in Karur

When she did not return home, her relatives searched for her throughout the night. Today morning, when they searched the banana plantation, they noticed bloodstains on the ground. Following the stains of blood, they found her body lying inside the bush with the throat slit.

The family immediately alerted the Lalapet police. Officers rushed to the spot and conducted investigations. Tiruchirappalli Range DIG Cibi Chakravarthi and Karur District Superintendent of Police (SP) DN Hari Kiran Prasad also inspected the crime scene and conducted investigations with the help of sniffer dogs and forensic experts.

A murder case has been registered against the accused and the police are searching for him.