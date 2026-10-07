60-year-old woman's throat slit for one-gram gold nose stud in Karur

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman was murdered on Tuesday (October 6) for her one-gram gold stud in a banana grove near Lalapet railway station in Karur district. The police have registered a case and initiated a manhunt to ascertain if robbery was the sole motive behind the killing.
The deceased, identified as Elanjiyam, was a resident of a village near Lalapettai police station in Karur district. Yesterday, she went to the grove near Lalapettai railway station to cut grass for her goats and cows, as was her usual practice.
At the time, an unidentified man slit her throat and cut off the one-gram gold nose stud she was wearing. He then dumped her body into a nearby bush, and fled the scene, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
When she did not return home, her relatives searched for her throughout the night. Today morning, when they searched the banana plantation, they noticed bloodstains on the ground. Following the stains of blood, they found her body lying inside the bush with the throat slit.
The family immediately alerted the Lalapet police. Officers rushed to the spot and conducted investigations. Tiruchirappalli Range DIG Cibi Chakravarthi and Karur District Superintendent of Police (SP) DN Hari Kiran Prasad also inspected the crime scene and conducted investigations with the help of sniffer dogs and forensic experts.
A murder case has been registered against the accused and the police are searching for him.