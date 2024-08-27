60-year-old Chennai man suffers fracture after bull attack

CHENNAI: In yet another incident of attack by stray cattle on city roads, a 60-year-old man was gored by a bull in Korukkupet on Tuesday morning. The elderly man fell and had his left leg fractured in the impact, police said.

The victim, Sekar is a resident of Gandhi Street in Korukkupet. On Tuesday morning, Sekar went to Nehru Nagar park near his house where the incident happened.

Sekar was carrying garbage and went to dump it in the bin when the bull attacked him. Passersby who witnessed the incident came to the elderly man's rescue and drove away the animal.

Sekar was rushed to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for treatment and is being treated for the fracture. Police said that the elderly man had also suffered injuries on his hips. The RK Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

Two months ago, a 34-year-old woman, V Madumathi of Amsa Thottam 2nd Street in Tiruvottiyur, suffered grievous injuries after she was mowed down, tossed and dragged for several metres by a buffalo in Tiruvottiyur.

The Tiruvottiyur police had then arrested two persons - Kotteeshwara Rao (51) and his son Vengalasai (28) - for letting their buffalo loo