60 shops removed from Pollachi old bus terminus to ease congestion

COIMBATORE: As many as 60 unauthorised shops encroaching on public land in and around the Pollachi old bus terminus were evicted by municipality authorities on Wednesday to ease traffic congestion.
The old bus terminus on the Pollachi–Palakkad Road was recently demolished after the structure was declared unsafe. Following the demolition, several temporary establishments, including fruit stalls, eateries, tea shops and other commercial outlets, had sprung up without official permission.
Municipal authorities had earlier served notices directing the occupants to vacate the unauthorised structures. However, as many continued to operate despite repeated warnings, the civic body launched an eviction drive on Wednesday.
During the operation, several shopkeepers voluntarily dismantled their stalls and removed their belongings, while municipal officials evicted the remaining occupants who had failed to comply with the notices.
Officials said the drive was undertaken to reclaim public space and ensure the free movement of vehicles and pedestrians in the area.