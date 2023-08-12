60 kg ganja, 980 gm narcotics, 300 painkillers seized

CHENNAI: In the last one week, the city police has seized more than 60 kg of ganja, 989 grams of synthetic drugs and around 300 painkillers as part of a special drive and arrested 28 persons in 16 cases.

On the directions of Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Chennai, a police team headed by police inspectors conducted intensive investigation and collected the details of assets and bank accounts of 1,650 accused involved in 749 cases registered in connection with narcotics cases since 2021. So far, 839 bank accounts have been frozen so far.

Between August 4 and 10, police also seized cell phones, motorcycles and cars from the accused which were used for peddling the narcotic substances.

Since the beginning of this year till August 10, as many as 43 persons arrested in narcotics cases were detained under the Goondas Act, police said.