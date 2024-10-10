6-yr-old girl from Bengal dies in Tirupur illegal crackers unit blast; toll climbs to 4

COIMBATORE: The death toll in a cracker blast at a house in Tirupur climbed to four as a six-year-old girl undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) succumbed on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified by police as Niranjana from West Bengal, died without responding to treatment. Meanwhile, police identified one of the deceased as Vijaya (52) of Erode.

Her identity was unknown on Tuesday as her face was disfigured and body parts severed in the impact of the mishap. She was a daily wager engaged in manufacturing crackers in the ill-fated house.

Two others who died in the blast were Sullan alias Kumar, 23 and nine months old Alia Sherin, a neighbour’s daughter.

Thirteen others, including five children who were playing in front of the house, were under treatment in hospital. Following the blast, police arrested Karthik, in whose house the blast happened in Pandian Nagar and his brother-in-law Saravanakumar.

They were manufacturing crackers illegally in the house. Saravanakumar has yet to renew the license for his cracker shop in Erode.

Police also seized 25 kg of crackers stocked in the house.