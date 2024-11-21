6-yr-old electrocuted while playing; toddler drowns in canal in Karur

TIRUCHY: A six-year-old boy was electrocuted while an 18-month-old toddler drowned in a canal in Karur in separate incidents on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma (6), a class 1 student and son of Madhan Kumar and Sheela from Nangavaram village near Kulithalai in Karur, was playing near a bore well and was electrocuted after he allegedly touched the switch box. The villagers rushed to the spot and suspended the power connection in the switchboard near the bore well. They rushed him to the Kulithalai GH where he was declared dead on arrival. Kulithalai police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case was registered and investigations are underway.

In another incident, an 18-month-old toddler Kishan, son of Ganapathy and Chithra, who was playing near the banks of the Thenkarai irrigation canal at Mayanur went missing. On searching, Chithra was shocked to see the baby drowned in the canal. The people retrieved the body and sent it to the Karur Medical College hospital. Mayanur police registered a case and are investigating.