6 youths arrested in Nellai for attacking two Dalits

MADURAI: Two Dalit youths were attacked by other caste group at Manimoortheeswaram near Thachanallur in Tirunelveli. The injured victims were identified as S Manoj Kumar (21) and S Mariappan of Manimoortheeswaram. The incident occurred on Monday evening and it came to light after the victims were admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

On Monday, around 7.45 pm, the duo, working in a cable TV service firm, approached Tamirabarani river to take bath. Other caste group comprising six youths, who were said to be high on opium, present there beat Manoj Kumar and Mariappan with sticks, assaulted them with knives and abused them by calling out their caste name.

Much to their agony, the other caste group stripped and tortured and urinated on the victims’ bodies. In an inebriated state, the group snatched away the cell phones of the victims and threatened them for money. After paying Rs 5,000 through digital mode (Gpay), the victims ran away naked and managed to escape from the assailants.

Based on a complaint lodged by Manoj Kumar, the victim, Thachanallur police on Tuesday filed a case against the accused under Sections 392, 397 of IPC r/w 397 IPC and 3 (1) (r), 3 (1) (s),3 (2) (va) and SC /ST (POA) Act and arrested six persons.

The accused have been identified as M Ponmani (25) of Rajavallipuram, R Aayiram (19) of Manakkadu, S Nallamuthu (21), B Ramar (22), M Siva (22) and Lakshmanakumar (19).

Condemning the incident, MC Sekar, VCK district secretary, Tirunelveli (Central) sought stringent action against those arrested.