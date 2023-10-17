6-year-old girl falls into construction pit in Tiruchy, dies

TIRUCHY: A Class 1 girl student accidentally fell into the pit dug for Anganwadi construction at Musiri in Tiruchy on Monday and died.

V Sahana (6), daughter of Vedachalam-Kalpana couple who went to play in the ground at an Anganwadi premise adjacent to her house on Sunday was said to have failed to return home. Missing for a long time, anxious parents went in search of her but in vain.

On Monday, the residents found the baby lying dead in the 12-foot pit dug for the construction of Anganwadi.

Soon, they passed on the information to Kattuputhur police who rushed to the spot, retrieved the body, and sent it to the Thottiyam Government Hospital. Police Thottiyam police registered a case and commenced an investigation.

The initial probe found that the contractor who dug the pit for the construction of Anganwadi had not taken any safety measures and had not even placed any caution boards.

Since there was heavy rain from Saturday, the water filled the pit and the baby who crossed the spot had accidentally fallen into it and drowned.

The residents staged a protest demanding action against the contractor. They also demanded compensation.