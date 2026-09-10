6 Tasmac staff suspended for charging extra in Thanjavur

Sources said that, on Tuesday (September 8), a video of collecting an additional amount of Rs 10 per bottle surfaced on social media and customers were seen complaining about the collection of additional cost at a Tasmac outlet functioning at Kurichi near Tiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur (Shop No 8069) and demanded action against the employees.

After the video went viral, the Tasmac district manager Aishwarya conducted an inquiry and confirmed that the employees of the particular outlet were collecting an extra amount of Rs 10 per bottle.