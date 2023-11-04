6 State-run varsities to use e-vehicles on campus to minimise emission levels

CHENNAI: To minimise emission levels, all State-run varsities, including Anna University, have decided to use e-vehicles inside the campus.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the state has instructed all universities, including private institutions, to create awareness among students about the implications of excess carbon emission due to fuelled vehicles.

Stating that the universities and Higher Education Institutions have already initiated carbon footprint in their respective campuses, he said the initiative would be further intensified. “During the last two decades, carbon dioxide (Co2) level has crossed about 420 parts per million (PPM) and it’s expected to increase at least 3 ppm annually,” official said.

A senior professor from Anna University said that driving motorised vehicles inside the campus was restricted to minimise emission levels. “E-vehicle usage is implemented to reduce the use of fuelled vehicles inside the campus. Three e-vehicles of 14-seat capacity and one 4-seat capacity are used by students, staff and visitors to commute,” the official added.

Each of the 14-seat capacity e-vehicles runs for nearly 90 km every day. Cycles are encouraged for commuting inside the campuses.

“Anna University has already taken research project on e-vehicle charging station and accordingly, Rs 50 crore has been allocated under Central government’s Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan scheme,” explained the official.