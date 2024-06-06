6 Sri Lankan refugees reach Dhanushkodi seeking asylum

MADURAI: Six Sri Lankan refugees reached Tamil Nadu’s coast in Ramanathapuram district during the early hours of Wednesday, seeking asylum.

They could hardly withstand the economic crisis in the neighbouring island nation. Belonging to one family hailing from Mullaitheevu in Sri Lanka, they reached the shores of Dhanushkodi in a boat clandestinely, sources revealed.

S Kanagaraj, Inspector of Police, Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group, Rameswaram, said the refugees were found walking at Serankottai and added that a nine-year-old girl, who is a Class 4 student, was among the refugees.

They allegedly had paid a sum of Rs 4 lakh to a boat occupant, who clandestinely dropped them at midnight, the inspector said after inquiring.

The refugees are Sivagnanam Sivaraja (45) of Indupuram, Mullaitheevu district, Jaya Gowri (45), S. Keerthana (16), Aarthy (14), Sanjay (11) and Sangavi (9).

Further inquiries revealed that Sivaraja, a painter, was the family’s sole breadwinner, but since his livelihood became unsustainable, he sold his land, and the money earned from it was paid for the boat to reach Tamil Nadu.

After completing a the refugees were taken to Mandapam rehabilitation camp. As many as 312 Sri Lankan refugees, who arrived in Tamil Nadu by sea route since April 2022, have been accommodated in the camp, the inspector said.