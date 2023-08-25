6 of 10 Kaveripakkam councillors resign over non-allocation of works

RANIPET: Kaveripakkam Panchayat Union Block Development Officer (BDO) Saifudeen forwarded to Collector S Valaramathi the resignations of six councilors which were submitted to him at the conclusion of the council meeting, on Thursday. The PU has 10 councillors including the chairperson Anita Kuppusamy.

The meeting was held in the council hall on Wednesday when trouble arose after a majority of the elected representatives complained that they were unable to face the public as no work had been undertaken in their wards. They also added that funds were not released even for completed works.

BDO Sayabdeen during his reply stated that the bills will be released automatically once the undertaken works are completed as per specifications. Irked at the answer, Munimmal (Ward1), Rani (Ward 2), Gomathi (Ward 3), Marimiuthu (Ward 4), Yuvaraj (Ward 5), and Deepa (ward 8) submitted their resignations to the BDO at the end of the session.

Though he tried to pacify, they were adamant after which he forwarded the resignations to the Collector for further action.