6 months on, TNPSC’s results not announced, chairman post vacant

CHENNAI: It has been nearly six months since DT Next published a new item titled ‘Headless TNPSC fails job aspirants’ in June 2023.

And yet, the Commission faces issues with fresh notifications, declaring results on time and filling up a vacant Chairman post.

Results of the Group II/II A Mains exam held on February 25 this year to fill 5,446 vacant posts in the State government have not been released even after 290 days, leaving more than 57,000 candidates on the brink of despair.

Speaking to DT Next, G Aarthi from Tiruchy said, “TNPSC has released the notification for Group II/II A exam in February 2022 to fill 5,446 vacancies in the posts of Junior Employment Officer, Sub-Inspector, Sub-Registrar, Municipal Commissioner. Over 9.94 lakh candidates appeared for the prelims held in May 2022, and results were released on November 8, 2022. Out of which 57,641 candidates, including me, had cleared prelims. The Mains exam was held on February 25, 2023. Even after 10 months, the results have not been released. This is agonising.”

V Stephen from Ramanathapuram said, “The notification for UPSC exam was released in February 2023, prelims was held in May and the Mains held in September. Also, the results were published a few days ago. While the UPSC conducts exams for all-India candidates in the same year, the TNPSC, which is conducting exams for only TN candidates, requires two years. This has caused us extreme stress, as we don’t know whether we’ve cleared the exam. We don’t know if we must prepare for the next exam or move to other jobs.”

Additionally, aspirants alleged that there’s also a delay in the release of the Annual Planner, which was supposed to be released in October itself. It has details of vacant posts and tentative notification dates of all the categories for next year.

Meanwhile, former chairmen of TNPSC pointed out that lack of manpower is the main reason for the chaos in the Commission. “Where there should be 13 members and a permanent Chairman, there are only 3 members and one acting Chairman. Meanwhile, the post of Secretary was also vacant for a few days this month. The State government should take steps to fill all the vacancies immediately and implement the selection procedures without any plaints,” they pointed out.

However, a senior official at TNPSC said that the results of Group II/II A exam and the annual planner will be released in a few days.

“There is no confusion in the selection process. The government will decide on the appointment of the Chairman and other members soon,” the official noted.