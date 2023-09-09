6 kg of methamphetamine drug seized in Mandapam, 4 arrested

MADURAI: Six kilograms of methamphetamine, a toxic drug, was seized near Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district on Friday. Four men were arrested and the car used for transporting the contraband from Chennai was also seized, sources said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ramanathapuram Range, M Durai said acting on a tip off, the Mandapam police conducted a search in a house, from where the stashed contraband was seized.

After inquiring, S Nagukumar (20) of Vethalai, a key accused, confessed that he transported the contraband to Sri Lanka twice earlier. His accomplice, N Sakthivel (24) of Vethalai, travels with him to Chennai and Sri Lanka for contraband transportation.

Sethuraja, father of Nagukumar, facilitated storage of contraband in his house and planned to smuggle it by his boat ‘Janavarshini’. Mariyammal (45), also facilitated storage of contraband in the house.

Preliminary scientific test for the psychotropic substance methamphetamine came positive and a lab test also confirmed positive, said DIG Durai.