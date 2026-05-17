6 Kanniyakumari fishers in SL prison get legal aid: MEA

KANNIYAKUMARI: The case against six fishermen from Kanniyakumari district, arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing in deep-sea waters off Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, will come up for hearing on May 20, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday, assuring all legal help.
The information was conveyed in an official email response from the MEA to ES Sagayam, Kanniyakumari district Sahakar Bharati president and former president of the Kanniyakumari district fishermen cooperative federation, who had petitioned the Centre seeking immediate intervention for the fishermen’s release.
In the reply, Rakesh Kumar, deputy secretary, Sri Lanka division, MEA, stated that officials of the Indian High Commission were in regular contact with the arrested fishermen, monitoring their health and requirements.