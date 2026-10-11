6 injured as van falls into gorge in Valparai

COIMBATORE: Six people were injured after a tourist van plunged into a 50-foot-deep gorge on the Valparai ghat road on Saturday (October 11) night.
A group of 35 tourists, including 13 children from Dindigul, were returning after visiting Valparai when the incident occurred.
When the van reached Attakatti, the driver, Manikandan, suspected a brake failure and asked the passengers to continue their journey by bus.
Consequently, 30 tourists boarded a government bus, while five passengers stayed back in the van with the driver. After waiting for the engine to cool down, Manikandan resumed the journey towards Pollachi.
“While descending the ghat road, the brakes failed, causing the driver to lose control and the van crashed through the roadside parapet and plunged into the gorge, overturning down the slope.
Residents rushed to the spot and rescued the six persons, including the driver. They were taken by ambulance to the Government Hospital in Pollachi for treatment,” police said.
Fortunately, the 30 tourists who had opted to travel by bus escaped unhurt.