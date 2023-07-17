Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 July 2023 10:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-16 22:01:00.0  )
6 held for attempt to hunt deer in Attur
Representative Image

COIMBATORE: A gang of six persons were arrested for attempting to hunt deer in Attur in Salem.

A team of frontline staff of the forest department were on a routine patrol in Panaimadal and its surrounding areas, when they spotted six persons wandering around in two two-wheelers near the forest area on Saturday night. They were also in possession of a country-made gun.

They were identified as Saravanan, 46, Ponnusamy, 62, Manikandan, 32, Jegan, 47, Mahendran, 38 and his brother Thiagarajan, 32, all hailing from a village near Pethanaickenpalayam in Salem.

All the six persons were arrested, country made gun and two-wheelers seized by the forest department staff. They were lodged in Attur sub jail.

Tamil Nadusix personsAttur in SalemForest Department staffroutine patrolFrontline Staff
DTNEXT Bureau

