6 get life for killing panchayat prez

COIMBATORE: Six persons involved in the murder of Sankarampalayam panchayat president S Radhakrishnan alias Chinna Thangam (48) were awarded life term by a court in Bhavani in Erode on Friday.

The civic body chief from Unjakkadu Thottam near Velli Tirupur in Anthiyur was hacked to death by a gang on February 3, 2020.

Police inquiry revealed S Aravindan (30) who is employed at a private firm in Chennai had hired a gang to eliminate Radhakrishnan allegedly to avenge the murder of his father in 2013. In connection with the murder, police arrested Aravindan, Bala alias Balamurugan (34) from Pallavaram in Chennai, Sathish Kumar (27) from Annai Sathya Nagar in Chennai, Surya (31, Siva alias ‘Mittai’ Siva (28) and Saravanan (28), all hailing from Madurai and two others.

Following a trial, the Bhavani Additional District Court judicial magistrate Dayanidhi awarded double life to four henchmen Balamurugan, Surya, Siva and Saravanan and life term to Aravindan and Rajesh.