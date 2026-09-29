Tamil Nadu

6 express trains to get additional sleeper coaches amid rising passenger demand

The Railways will add one additional sleeper coach to six express trains passing through Erode from Tuesday (September 29).
Representative image of a train
Representative image of a train
Updated on

CHENNAI: Due to increasing passenger demand, the Railways will add one additional sleeper coach to six express trains passing through Erode from Tuesday (September 29), according to a Daily Thanthi report.

According to a press release issued by the Salem Railway Division, additional coaches will be attached to the following express trains:

1. Coimbatore-Nagercoil Express (Train number 22668) departing from Coimbatore Junction at 7:30 pm from September 29 till January 4, 2027.

2. Nagercoil-Kevai Express (Train number 22667) departing from Nagercoil Junction at 9:55 pm from September 30 till January 5, 2027.

3. Karaikal-Ernakulam Express (Train number 16187) departing from Karaikal at 4:30 pm from September 29 till January 5, 2027.

4. Ernakulam-Karaikal Express (Train number 16188) departing from Ernakulam Junction at 10:25 pm from September 30 till January 6, 2027.

5. Coimbatore-Rameswaram Weekly Express (Train number 16618) departing from Coimbatore Junction on Tuesdays at 7:45 pm from December 6 to 29.

6. Rameswaram-Coimbatore Weekly Express (Train number 16617) departing from Rameswaram on Wednesdays at 8:15 pm from December 7 to 30.

express trains
demand
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