6 express trains to get additional sleeper coaches amid rising passenger demand

CHENNAI: Due to increasing passenger demand, the Railways will add one additional sleeper coach to six express trains passing through Erode from Tuesday (September 29), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
According to a press release issued by the Salem Railway Division, additional coaches will be attached to the following express trains:
1. Coimbatore-Nagercoil Express (Train number 22668) departing from Coimbatore Junction at 7:30 pm from September 29 till January 4, 2027.
2. Nagercoil-Kevai Express (Train number 22667) departing from Nagercoil Junction at 9:55 pm from September 30 till January 5, 2027.
3. Karaikal-Ernakulam Express (Train number 16187) departing from Karaikal at 4:30 pm from September 29 till January 5, 2027.
4. Ernakulam-Karaikal Express (Train number 16188) departing from Ernakulam Junction at 10:25 pm from September 30 till January 6, 2027.
5. Coimbatore-Rameswaram Weekly Express (Train number 16618) departing from Coimbatore Junction on Tuesdays at 7:45 pm from December 6 to 29.
6. Rameswaram-Coimbatore Weekly Express (Train number 16617) departing from Rameswaram on Wednesdays at 8:15 pm from December 7 to 30.