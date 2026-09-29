6 express trains to get additional sleeper coaches amid rising passenger demand

1. Coimbatore-Nagercoil Express (Train number 22668) departing from Coimbatore Junction at 7:30 pm from September 29 till January 4, 2027.

2. Nagercoil-Kevai Express (Train number 22667) departing from Nagercoil Junction at 9:55 pm from September 30 till January 5, 2027.

3. Karaikal-Ernakulam Express (Train number 16187) departing from Karaikal at 4:30 pm from September 29 till January 5, 2027.

4. Ernakulam-Karaikal Express (Train number 16188) departing from Ernakulam Junction at 10:25 pm from September 30 till January 6, 2027.