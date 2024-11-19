6 express trains to be renumbered from March 2025; check details

CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified changes in the number of six express trains from March 2025, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 20896 Bhubaneswar- Rameswaram Superfast Express would be revised as train no 20895 from March 7.

Train no 20895 Rameswaram – Bhubaneswar Superfast Express would be train no 20896 from March 9

Train no 12898 Bhubaneswar – Puducherry Superfast Express would be train no 12897 from March 4.

Train no 12897 Puducherry – Bhubaneswar Superfast Express will be revised as train no 12898 from March 5.

Train no 12830 Bhubaneswar – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express would be train no 12829 from March 6.

Train no 12829 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bhubaneswar Superfast Express would be revised as train no 12830 from March 7, added the statement.