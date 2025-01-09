6 devotees die in Tirupati stampede, CM Stalin expresses condolences

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolence over the death of six people in a stampede in Tirupati on Wednesday night. Several people who were waiting to get 'darshan' tokens were injured in the incident.

In a post shared on social media, the Chief Minister said, "The heartbreaking news of six people, including from Tamil Nadu, losing their lives in a stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. I sincerely hope that those injured in the stampede recover quickly and completely."

As many as six people lost their lives and several others were injured after a stampede broke out near Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Wednesday evening, according to officials from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.