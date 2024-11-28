6 Coimbatore youth caught with psychotropic pills bought from Mumbai

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have arrested a six-member gang, including a woman, for smuggling psychotropic pills via courier from Maharashtra.

Based on a tip-off, the police had intensified patrol at the New Poes Garden junction on Saramedu Road. Some youths, who tried to flee on spotting the police, were nabbed after a chase on Tuesday night.

The arrested were identified as Abbaz (29) from Kuniamuthur, Mani (21) from Gandhi Park, Gunasundari (29) from Pullukadu, and Vishnu (27), Krishnan (26) and Abdul Shameed (25) from RS Puram area.

A thorough check revealed that the gang had 130 sedative pills, four injections, and Rs 1,100 cash on them to be supplied to customers.

Police said that the gang had acquired the pills from a pharmaceutical firm in Maharashtra for a discounted price and intended to sell them among youth, college students in particular, at a hiked price.

The cop who was privy to the investigation said the youths had smuggled the contraband via courier service. The Coimbatore police, in recent times, have intensified their crackdown on drugs and are actively engaging in programmes to curb the use of drugs among young members of society. Further inquiry is underway to catch other members of the network.