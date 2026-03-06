6 candidates file papers for Rajya Sabha polls

CHENNAI: Six candidates from major political parties filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu, scheduled to fill six seats that will fall vacant on April 2.
The sitting MP Tiruchi Siva and the New face J Constandine Ravindran, AIADMK nominee M Thambi Durai, and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss were among those who submitted their nominations at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat in Chennai.
The candidates handed over their papers to the designated Returning Officer.
Tiruchi Siva filed his nomination in the presence of DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, party Treasurer TR Baalu, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and VCK MLA SS Balaji. DMK nominee J Constandine Ravindran also filed his papers in the presence of Stalin. The AICC secretary, M Christopher Tilak, DMDK leader LK Sudhish, also filed papers in the presence of CM Stalin.
From the opposition camp, AIADMK candidate M Thambi Durai submitted his nomination in the presence of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior leaders Dindigul C Sreenivasan and SP Velumani.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, contesting with the backing of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), filed his nomination in the presence of AIADMK leaders KP Munusamy, Natham R Viswanathan and P Thangamani.