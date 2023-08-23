6 active COVID count in State, TPR at 0.6%

CHENNAI: One new COVID case was reported in State on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 36,10,641. The test positivity rate stood at 0.6% after 357 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

There are 6 active cases in the State. Two new recoveries were reported in the State; total recoveries reached 35,72,554. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Toll remained at 38,081.