6 active COVID count in State, TPR at 0.6%

Two new recoveries were reported in the State

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Aug 2023 8:47 PM GMT
6 active COVID count in State, TPR at 0.6%
CHENNAI: One new COVID case was reported in State on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 36,10,641. The test positivity rate stood at 0.6% after 357 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

There are 6 active cases in the State. Two new recoveries were reported in the State; total recoveries reached 35,72,554. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Toll remained at 38,081.

Tamil NaduCOVID caseTest Positivity RateActive covid casesCovid Case
