59-yr-old brain-dead woman saves 6 lives

MADURAI: Major organs including lungs, liver, kidneys, cornea and skin of a 59-year-old woman, who was declared brain dead in the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai, save six persons in Chennai, Tiruchy and Madurai.

The victim was identified as Ramakkal from Manthiriodai, East Street, Kariapatti, Virudhunagar district. Ramakkal was riding a pillion on a two-wheeler when the accident occurred near Palayanoor at around 3.15 pm., on March 11.

The victim, who was already diagnosed with renal tubular acidosis (RTA), was admitted to intensive care in a trauma care centre at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai with head injuries. She was undergoing treatment by the neurosurgery team. Despite the efficient treatment, she was declared brain dead at 10.51 pm., on Tuesday.

Ramakkal’s husband Ramar decided to donate her organs and the organ harvesting was done at the emergency operation theatre of the trauma care centre of GRH on Wednesday, said Dean of Madurai Medical College, A Rathinavel. Six persons benefited from the organ donation, he added.

Police handed over Ramakkal’s body to her relatives after the autopsy. The hospital administration and Madurai Medical College paid homage to the departed soul. The Virudhunagar district administration was then informed to give state honours to Ramakkal, sources said.