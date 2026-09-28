59-year-old farmer killed in elephant attack in Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old farmer was killed after being attacked by an elephant near Anchetty in Krishnagiri district on Sunday (September 27) morning.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased was identified as Muniyappa, a farmer from Onnepuram Malai village in Krishnagiri district.
Muniyappa lived with his wife, two sons and a daughter.
On Sunday morning, Muniyappa was taking his cows to the Eppella forest area in the Manji Conservation area for grazing.
At the time, an elephant that was hiding in the bushes suddenly charged at him and attacked him.
Muniyappa sustained severe injuries and died at the scene. People who were nearby to graze their livestock informed the Anchetty Forest Department and the police about the incident.
Following the information, Forest Officer Arun Kumar and other forest department officials, along with the police, rushed to the spot.
The police recovered Muniyappa’s body and sent it to the Government Hospital in Denkanikottai for a post-mortem examination.
The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.