57-yr-old killed, 3 injured as truck rams into roadside eatery in Theni

MADURAI: A 57-year-old man was killed and three others injured in an accident near Uthamapalayam in Theni district after a speeding truck rams into roadside shops.

The deceased victim has been identified as Thomas Mathew, who’s a native of Idukki district, Kerala, sources said. The incident occurred near the Uthamapalayam bus stand after the driver had lost his control.

The ill-fated victim was among those injured sitting inside an idli shop. The timber-laden truck rammed into a row of shops and finally dashed a car, which was parked along the road. The critically injured Mathew was stuck under the car and some fire brigades recovered him before taking him to Uthamapalayam Government Hospital, where he died despite treatment.

The injured victims are Vellaiammal (68) of Gnanammal Koil Street, Uthamapalayam, M Pavithra (14) of the same locality and Kanagaraj (65), who’s inside the car, from PTR Colony. Based on a complaint, Uthamapalayam police have filed a case and arrested the truck driver Akbar (27) of Kalimettupatti, sources said.