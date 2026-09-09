5,600 sedative pills seized in Thanjavur, 2 held

On a tip-off that a huge quantity of drugs is being peddled in the Pattukottai area, Thanjavur SP E Sundaravathanam held surprise raids.

Anti-Narcotic Task Force which rushed to Pattukkottai and conducted vehicle inspection at Soorapallam bypass and found a huge quantity of sedative pills in car.

The force conducted further inquiry, in which the police found that the drugs were being smuggled for selling to the youth in and around Pattukkottai.