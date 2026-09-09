5,600 sedative pills seized in Thanjavur, 2 held

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Tuesday (September 8) arrested two youths for smuggling drugs and seized 5,600 sedative pills from them.
On a tip-off that a huge quantity of drugs is being peddled in the Pattukottai area, Thanjavur SP E Sundaravathanam held surprise raids.
Anti-Narcotic Task Force which rushed to Pattukkottai and conducted vehicle inspection at Soorapallam bypass and found a huge quantity of sedative pills in car.
The force conducted further inquiry, in which the police found that the drugs were being smuggled for selling to the youth in and around Pattukkottai.
Subsequently, the team seized as many as 5,600 pills and the car. The police also arrested two smugglers who were identified as Shoban Harish from Pattukkottai and Mohammed Lukmann from Muthupettai.
The police said that the drug peddlers get their stock through online purchases from a unit in Nagpur, and they target school and college students and sell them.
The police also said that they would continue to prevent the circulation of drugs.
It may be noted that around 7,000 pills were seized in a similar vehicle inspection in Thanjavur on August 30 and September 4.